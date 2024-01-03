Man Dead After Climbing Into Delta Jet Engine at Airport

Jim Urquhart/Reuters

A man died at Salt Lake City Airport on Monday night after crawling inside the jet engine of a Delta plane, authorities said.

Kyler Efinger, 30, of Park City, Utah, was identified by police as the deceased. The incident began at 9:54 p.m. when Efinger “breached an airport security door” and “ran to the south end of the airport’s west runway where deicing operations were underway and crawled into an aircraft engine that was not running,” the airport said in a statement.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Efinger had a boarding pass for a flight to Denver. Officers were called to the scene when a store manager at the airport “reported a disturbance involving a passenger on the secured side of the terminal,” the department said in a news release, adding that the nature of the disturbance remains under investigation.

