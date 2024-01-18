John Oliver Fires Back at ‘Wounded’ Elon Musk

HBO

The unlikely feud between John Oliver and Elon Musk is raging on, with Oliver now calling the X and Tesla CEO a “wounded” man with “thin skin.”

Last month, the British comedian dedicated an entire segment of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver to roasting Musk for, among other things, having the distinction of being “both the richest person in the world and the first person ever to lose $200 billion, which is hard to even wrap your head around,” adding, “It’s like hearing someone ran a marathon after accidentally running 200 miles in the wrong direction.”

A couple weeks later, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and called Oliver “weak sauce.”

