Ted Cruz Finally Bends the Knee, Endorses Donald Trump for President

Nathan Howard/Reuters

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who once called Donald Trump a “sniveling coward,” a “bully,” and a “pathological liar,” proudly endorsed the former president Tuesday on Fox News.

The day after Trump captured the Iowa caucus, Cruz appeared on Hannity to declare the GOP primary settled.

“At this point, I believe this race is over, so I’m proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States,” he said, surely gratifying the former president, who had reportedly been complaining about prominent Republicans like him who hadn’t given him their support.

