LAU Medical Center Saint John’s Hospital Hosts Compassionate Holiday Initiative with Free Lab Tests

    NNA – Embracing the festive and Christmas spirit, LAU Medical Center- Saint Johnrsquo;s Hospital organized a free lab tests day as part of their corporate social responsibility endeavor, quot;Act of Compassionquot;.

    LAUMC-SJH offered the community the opportunity to have a health check by having free lab tests – without any charge. This initiative was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Bioteck (FMPS Holding), UPO, and Saramed.

    The complimentary lab tests comprised:

    – Complete Blood Count (CBC)

    – Glucose

    – HbA1c

    – Creatinine

    – Lipid Panel (Total Cholesterol, LDL, HDL, Triglycerides)

    A cohesive team of 25 practitioners consisting of Phlebotomists and dedicated healthcare professionals, ensured the smooth facilitation of the lab testing process, contributing to the overwhelming success of this large-scale event.

    The event witnessed an impressive turnout, with 500 attendees benefiting from the complimentary lab services. The high influx of people from the Keserwan El Ftouh community reiterated their recognition on the importance of healthcare. Furthermore, the dedication of the staff reinforced LAUMC-SJHrsquo;s commitment to the overall well-being of the community.

    nbsp;Considering the significance of the day, LAUMC-SJHrsquo;s General Executive Manager Dr. Sally Rabbaa stated:nbsp;ldquo;The hospitalrsquo;s mission goes beyond patient care to focus on primary care and early examinations only.rdquo;nbsp;Dr. Rabbaa then thanked everyone who contributed to this event.

    nbsp;Dr Hind Rahban, specialized in Laboratory medicine, added: ldquo;The commitment of our team, which included administrative and support staff in addition to medical specialists, was crucial to the event#39;s success.rdquo;nbsp;She later emphasized that this is just the beginning of many similar events.

    nbsp;LAU Medical Center Saint Johnrsquo;s University Hospital reaffirms that they always seek to help its community through impactful initiatives that resonate with their core values and principles.

