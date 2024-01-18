Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, of All People, Heaps Praise on Kamala Harris

Fox News

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany surprisingly lauded Kamala Harris on Wednesday, praising the vice president for her recent appearance on The View and insisting that Harris’ focus on abortion rights ahead of the 2024 election is “very powerful” among young women.

Outside of President Joe Biden, Harris has perhaps been the most demonized figure on Fox News and across right-wing media since Donald Trump was ousted from the White House. Besides repeatedly mocking Harris over her “word salad” speeches and social media activity, the conservative cable giant has suggested that the first Black female veep is a product of “affirmative action” and “gets more favorable treatment because of her race and gender.”

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News’ midday panel show Outnumbered, it appeared that the hosts were once again teeing up an opportunity to criticize the vice president, snarking that she sat down for a “hard-hitting” interview on The View.

