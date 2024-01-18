Thu. Jan 18th, 2024

    News

    ‘Survivor’ Champ Lawmaker Backtracks on Kentucky Bill Legalizing Sex Between First Cousins

    By

    Jan 17, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Survivor’ Champ Lawmaker Backtracks on Kentucky Bill Legalizing Sex Between First Cousins

    Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

    A Republican state congressman in Kentucky is withdrawing and refiling a bill that accidentally struck first cousins from the list of relationships that legally qualify as incest in the state, he said on Wednesday.

    Rep. Nick Wilson, best known for winning Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018, blamed an “inadvertent change” during the drafting process on the error. “The fact that I was able to file a bill, catch the mistake, withdraw the bill and refile within a 24 hour period shows we have a good system,” he insisted.

    His bill, HB 269, was originally intended to add “sexual contact” to Kentucky’s incest statute, raising the act to a Class D Felony. The proposed removal of “first cousins” from the statute’s list of individuals who would be considered a family member—including parents, siblings, grandparents, great-grandparents, grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, ancestors, and descendants—was quickly spotted and went viral across social media.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan carries out retaliatory strikes on militant targets in Iran

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

    Jan 18, 2024
    News

    The next country to land humans on the moon in the next 10 years ‘sets a precedent’ for who decides the rules there: US officials

    Jan 18, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy