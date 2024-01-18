Timothée Reportedly Met Kylie’s Kids as ‘Mommy’s Friend’

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rumors that actor Timothée Chalamet and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner had begun dating seemed absurd when they sprang up last April. But now, after months of consistent hangs and a very public appearance together at the Golden Globes, the pair are reportedly quite serious—albeit with some guardrails in place.

According to Us Weekly, Chalamet has met the two young children Jenner shares with her ex, rapper Travis Scott, having been introduced to them “in group situations where there were other family members or friends around,” per a source.

However, despite Chalamet and Jenner’s months-long courtship, there has never been a situation “where it’s just Kylie, Timothée and the kids in an intimate setting,” Us Weekly’s source claims. “And she introduced him as one of Mommy’s friends. Kylie feels like it’s [still] too soon to let them know anything about their relationship.”

