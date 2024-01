Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Kate Middleton was said to be “doing well” Wednesday, after undergoing abdominal surgery Tuesday.

A report in the London Times quoted “palace sources” as saying that the surgery had been successful and that the Princess of Wales “is doing well.”

Her hospitalization was announced, on a day of extraordinary royal medical drama, just 90 minutes before the office of King Charles revealed that he was going into hospital too, for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

