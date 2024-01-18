Kanye West has his teeth REMOVED and replaced with $850,000 TITANIUM dentures ‘more expensive than diamonds’ as rapper compares himself to James Bond villain Jaws

The rapper, 46, proudly showed off his new pointy smile in an Instagram post, in which he compared himself to iconic James Bond villain Jaws.

An exclusive photo obtained by DailyMail.com shows off West’s fancy new dentures, which a source says are “more expensive than diamonds.”

The implant is a new surgical model and is exclusive to the musician; The total cost is rumored to be a whopping $850,000.

The star’s new false teeth were fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills with Naoki Hayashi, master dental technician.

The star is seen showing off her smile before having the implant placed.

Connelly told DailyMail.com: ‘Every step of the process was a pleasure to work with. Her vision for designing unique art transcends dental progression. Marrying her vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!’

In 2010, the rapper showed off his sparkling gold and diamond implants to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, which he claimed had replaced his entire bottom row of teeth.

“I just thought diamonds were cooler,” she told him, saying she asked the dentist to remove her bottom row of teeth and replace them.

Fascinated, Ellen asked, “Isn’t that a grill?”

Kanye responded, “They’re actually my real teeth.” I replaced my bottom row of teeth.

“I guess there are certain things rock stars are supposed to do.”

His previous claims of replacing his teeth were met with skepticism, with Kanye fans doubting that even he would do such a thing.

West, was dropped by Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga after he went on a series of anti-Semitic rants in October 2022.

The star compared himself to James’ villain Jaws (right) with his new look.

The star is married to Bianca Censori, who recently turned 29.

It was recently revealed that he owes more than a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

DailyMail.com discovered that his clothing company, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, has had four active tax liens filed against it over the past three years for unpaid business taxes totaling $934,033.56.

Records show he owes an additional $101,093 in property taxes on two homes he owned with his ex-wife.

The total tax bill amounts to $1,035,126.56.

It remains to be seen whether it will pay the considerable sum in the short term as sanctions continue to pile up.

Rapper POWER may be trying to liquidate some of his assets.

Last month it was revealed that the Malibu beachfront property that West purchased for $57 million in September 2021 was on the market for $4 million less.