Belconnen crash: Several people injured in a two-car crash on Barton Highway

Several people have been injured after a two-car crash near Belconnen in the ACT – while another driver was killed after a horror crash on the Victorian country road that night.

Emergency services responded to calls for help after two cars collided at the intersection of Barton Highway and Kuringa Drive, Belconnen, after midnight on Thursday morning.

One of the cars involved, a Toyota Avalan sedan, was reportedly stolen and driven by a 14-year-old boy, according to ACT Policing.

The 19-year-old passenger died on the spot and two 14-year-old boys who were also in the car were seriously injured along with the driver.

A 14-year-old allegedly driving a stolen car crashed into another car at the intersection of Barton Highway and Kuringa Drive in ACT just after midnight

Initial investigation shows the teens ran a red light at the intersection before colliding a Toyota Hilux utility.

“The occupants of the Hilux received some treatment for their injuries but are otherwise unharmed,” Detective Inspector Jonathan Turkich said.

The 14-year-old police officer who was behind the wheel of the sedan at the time is now in police custody at the Canberra Hospital.

The police say they expect that charges will be filed.

In Victoria, a driver was killed after allegedly losing control of his car while driving on Daylesford-Malmsbury Road in Denver, also shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

The sole occupant of the car, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Police investigators are currently working to determine what caused the accident.