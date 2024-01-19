Kanye West shows off his stunning new $850k titanium dentures while hanging out with wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock… after having his teeth REMOVED in the Bond villain’s makeover.

Kanye West cut a striking figure on Wednesday when he was seen showing off his new titanium dentures while out and about with Chris Rock and his wife Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old rapper smiled and revealed his stylish supervillain look, which is rumored to have cost a staggering $850,000.

A source revealed to DailyMail.com that West had designed the plain dentures himself.

His teeth were removed and replaced with titanium to create the new permanent look, which gleamed in the light.

Kanye was photographed looking like the spitting image of Bond villain Jaws, introduced in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker, while meeting Chris with an overjoyed Bianca at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

Chris appeared to join the lovebirds for a low-key lunch at the hotel, which has been a celebrity favorite for decades.

Kanye was dressed in his standard all-black ensemble for the outing.

She wore a loose-fitting black hooded jacket with multiple more sparkly necklaces poking out, and paired it with a pair of black mustache jeans.

He also wore black shoes and sported a thick beard that contrasted with his shaved hair.

Chris wore a textured black shirt jacket over a matching T-shirt and distressed blue jeans.

He wore chunky white sneakers to contrast with the dark suit and looked dapper in thick black-framed glasses.

Bianca contrasted the pair’s reserved look with her sizzling off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

She showed off major cleavage in the strapless low-cut look, which was decorated in a fun leopard print.

Kanye was also happy to see Chris because of the wide smile on his own face.

He was pictured leaning down to give the funny man a warm hug after Chris entered the room.

Bianca looked delighted and dazzled as she smiled at the comedian.

Despite spending most of her time with her own superstar, Bianca seemed surprised to see the comedian.

She smiled from ear to ear with wide eyes and shook Chris’s hand.

Her cropped black hair appeared to be wet and was tied back along the arch of her neck.

The reunion comes shortly after West had all of his teeth removed and replaced with titanium dentures in his latest shocking move.

The rapper, who is being sued for allegedly punching autograph seeker in 2022, he proudly showed off his new pointy smile in an Instagram post, in which he compared himself to iconic James Bond villain Jaws, who appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

An exclusive photo obtained by DailyMail.com shows West’s luxurious new dentures, which a source says are “more expensive than diamonds” and were designed by the star herself.

The implant is a new surgical model and is exclusive to the musician; The total cost is rumored to be a whopping $850,000.

The star’s new false teeth were fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills with Naoki Hayashi, master dental technician.

The star is seen showing off her smile before having the implant placed.

Connelly told DailyMail.com: ‘Every step of the process was a pleasure to work with. Her vision for designing unique art transcends dental progression. Marrying her vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!’

In 2010, the rapper showed off his sparkling gold and diamond implants to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, which he claimed had replaced his entire bottom row of teeth.

“I just thought diamonds were cooler,” she told him, saying she asked the dentist to remove her bottom row of teeth and replace them.

Fascinated, Ellen asked, “Isn’t that a grill?”

Kanye responded, “They’re actually my real teeth.” I replaced my bottom row of teeth.

“I guess there are certain things rock stars are supposed to do.”

His previous claims of replacing his teeth were met with skepticism, with Kanye fans doubting that even he would do such a thing.

West, was dropped by Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga after he went on a series of anti-Semitic rants in October 2022.

It was recently revealed that he owes more than a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

DailyMail.com discovered that his clothing company, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, has had four active tax liens filed against it over the past three years for unpaid business taxes totaling $934,033.56.

Records show he owes an additional $101,093 in property taxes on two homes he owned with his ex-wife.

The star compared himself to James’ villain Jaws (right) with his new look.

The star is married to Bianca Censori, who recently turned 29.

The total tax bill amounts to $1,035,126.56.

It remains to be seen whether it will pay the considerable sum in the short term as sanctions continue to pile up.

Rapper POWER may be trying to liquidate some of his assets.

Last month it was revealed that the Malibu beachfront property that West purchased for $57 million in September 2021 was on the market for $4 million less.