Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman’s request to dismiss Marieangela King’s divorce is denied… while his mother attempts to take him into conservatorship.

We are receiving your query. Please note that Marieangela King, p/k/a Queeny King, is a recording artist signed to our label, Verdict Music. We are an independent music label based in Massachusetts.

It appears he is seeking comment on the story that broke last week involving Ms. King’s husband, Elijah Blue Allman, who is now apparently the subject of a controversial conservatorship action brought by his mother. Based on information and belief, a hearing has been scheduled for January 5, 2024 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Given the delicate nature of Mr. Allman’s past health problems (many of which have already made headlines and the details of which have unfortunately been published), Ms. King had the deepest hope that, regarding regarding her husband’s future medical treatment, the family as a whole could have worked together privately, out of public view, to spare him the added stress that a procedure of this nature inevitably creates. Unfortunately, despite her sincere willingness to work alongside her family to avoid precisely this type of very public situation; Ultimately, Mr. Allman’s mother filed the aforementioned guardianship petition with the court.

Before this most recent news broke, another story was published about Mr. Allman related to an alleged incident at Chateau Marmont. It is important to note that the alleged incident occurred while he was under the care of a sober companion who was not hired or commissioned by Ms. King. In fact, she was never consulted about the hiring of this person and has historically been excluded from the decision-making process regarding the medical treatment of her husband. Most notably, on at least two separate occasions, Ms. King was absent and therefore she was not even in the state when the alleged incidents occurred.

To the extent that none of these alarming medical incidents have occurred in the presence of Ms. King and her alleged rights as Mr. Allman’s legitimate wife have been largely usurped by others involved in his so-called medical care, the care of the Mr. Allman has become complicated. extremely difficult. And despite a clear pattern of being repeatedly bulldozed and undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout their 10 years of marriage, Mrs. King completely rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making decisions. sound medical and/or financial decisions. in her name.

To be even clearer and crucial to the public’s understanding of recent events, it is important to note that Mrs. King herself has never suffered from any type of substance abuse, mental health issues or addiction, nor has she allowed Mr. Allman consumes substances. . To reiterate, none of the aforementioned alarming medical incidents occurred under Ms. King’s supervision or while Mr. Allman was under her direct care.

In the interest of being accurate and in hopes of clearing up much of the false narrative that has been circulating recently, we include a direct quote from Mrs. King:

‘I have always been an advocate for the sober community and Elijah’s sobriety. I have complete confidence in legitimate, ethically operated, HIPAA-protected American medical facilities that offer long-lasting, proven treatments for those suffering from substance abuse or any number of mental health issues. What doesn’t sit right with me are facilities that exclude me (his wife) from being a part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery.

I do not agree with emerging, improvised and unethical fraudulent rehabs that take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not provided. I especially disagree that Elijah was forced under false pretenses on or about October 17, 2023 to participate in an alternative medicine regimen and then was thrown into a locked facility in Mexico, sleeping behind a locked cage with six others. people, under an imposed obligation. Mexican Guardianship.’

This is one more reason why Mr. Allman’s mother’s recently filed guardianship petition is so deeply disturbing. Not to mention, there are many inconsistencies, selective omissions, and materially false statements contained in the noted documents that were signed by Mr. Allman’s mother, stating that those statements were true and accurate.

Please note that while we are not willing to comment further on the details surrounding the court case, we also cannot and will not sit silently while certain blatant falsehoods about Ms. King are maliciously spread, as part of what It appears to be a well-orchestrated Smear Campaign. This is all the more insidious given the familial connection that exists between the parties involved and, more audaciously, that there is not a shred of truth to the false narrative that was born in an attempt to discredit Mrs. King and influence public opinion ahead of the next court hearing.

Furthermore, although it is very clear to us who is behind this outrageous attack, we stop short of naming certain individuals by name, as the matter mentioned above involves an active and ongoing legal proceeding which, if permitted, may impose, and no doubt it will, very serious consequences. and long-term restrictions on affected people. Accordingly, if you feel as shocked and outraged as we do, we encourage those reading this to dig deeper, lift the curtain, and discover, as we have, that behind that curtain is a well-funded publicity machine seeking to control the outcome. .

Perhaps naively, Ms. King believed that by taking the high road and simply ignoring previously published articles that sought to disparage her character and paint her in a bad light, she could safeguard Mr. Allman’s private health information and prevent further idle speculation. . She had hoped that her decision not to make any public statement about the state of her marriage or reveal certain family information and shocking events that had occurred over the course of her 10 years of marriage to Mr. Allman would be appreciated and appreciated. Instead, her silence was mistakenly perceived as weakness.

Fortunately, we live in an era that demands transparency and accountability even when exposing certain truths comes at a high personal cost. Additionally, being aware of certain factual information that the public has not yet had the benefit of seeing, we, as your label, feel a moral obligation to make a statement on your behalf. And it is in this same spirit that we hope to shed light on the false narrative that has recently permeated the media circuits and simply tell the truth.

In light of the unfounded rumors and in an effort to set the record straight, we strongly denounce any suggestion or implication that characterizes Ms. King as anything other than a loyal, supportive and loving wife of Mr. Allman. Mrs. King is and always has been fully committed to her husband’s complete recovery and is currently involved in his medical care.

Furthermore, given what we have personally observed and know to be true, it is no exaggeration to say that Mrs. King recently risked her own life to ensure her husband’s safe return to the US, after being inhumanely held against his will in a foreign country.

As such, any rumors circulating suggesting that Ms. King has been anything other than an exemplary wife to Mr. Allman or in any way complicit in impeding his recovery is patently false.

We have developed a very strong professional relationship with Ms. King and only know her for employing an exceptional work ethic. She is a talented and accomplished multimedia artist with several projects in the works scheduled for release in the new year, including a feature film.

Here is the link to his bio: https://verdictmusic.com/artists/queeny-king/

Please note that a more detailed interview will be conducted in the very near future.

Thank you for your interest and happy new year!

Music Verdict