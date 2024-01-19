This GOP Rep.’s Anti-Abortion Stances Keep Vanishing From Her Website

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

In 2020, Monica De La Cruz was, like most Republican candidates for office, a vocal opponent of abortion rights. Campaigning for a swing U.S. House seat in south Texas that year, De La Cruz proclaimed her belief that human life begins at conception. On her campaign website’s issues page, “Pro-Life” was listed at the top.

“As your Congresswoman I promise to fight for each and every soul and to always support the sanctity of life,” she wrote.

Now, four years later, De La Cruz is an incumbent congresswoman running to keep her seat in a competitive race. But on her campaign website, you won’t find her absolutist anti-abortion position. In fact, you won’t find any mention of abortion anywhere on De La Cruz’s website at all.

