Jessica Pegula falls out of the Australian Open in the second round against French player Clara Burel… while her American compatriot Danielle Collins falls to No. 1 Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula lost in straight sets as she finished her Australian Open

Pegula had reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne the last three years.

Jessica Pegula, the fifth seed for women at the Australian Open, was eliminated from the tournament in the second round.

Pegula lost in straight sets to France’s Clara Burel, falling 6-4, 6-2 in just one hour and 10 minutes.

The American lost serve five times and Brunel scored 17 winners and took control of the match.

“I think I gave a very solid performance today,” Burel told reporters afterward.

“I was really focused. Yes, I didn’t let her into this match. Very solid and I’m very happy about today’s match.”

And fellow American Danielle Collins (left) fell to No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in a marathon.

For Pegula, the loss represents her worst performance at the Australian Open since 2020 and extends her wait to reach the Grand Slam semifinals.

Pegula is 0-6 in Slam quarterfinals, with three of those matches taking place in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, fellow American (and 2022 finalist) Danielle Collins lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek.

The match was a three-hour, 14-minute marathon, with Swiatek overcoming a 4-4 tie in the final set.

“I lost 6-4 in the third against one of the best players in the world,” Collins said after the match.

And he played great tennis. [I] I left everything on the court.

It was also a difficult Wednesday for other Americans, as Frances Tiafoe and Chris Eubanks left the tournament early.