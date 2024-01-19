Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    News

    Jerry Nadler: I Spoke With FBI About Roger Stone’s Alleged Threat

    By

    Jan 19, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Jerry Nadler: I Spoke With FBI About Roger Stone’s Alleged Threat

    Erin Scott/Reuters

    Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Wednesday evening that he has spoken with both Capitol police and the FBI about death threats allegedly tossed his way by right-wing operative Roger Stone.

    The longtime New York Democrat said he only found out about Stone’s reported assassination talk targeting both him and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) through news reports after it was first reported by Mediaite last week.

    “It was a surprise to me,” Nadler told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. “I just found out a few days ago … I saw it on Mediate.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nikki Haley calls Trump a LOSER as she highlights her rival’s previous loss of the House, Senate and presidency in 2024 after he called her ‘ineligible’

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Kim Kardashian ignores backlash over her ‘irresponsible’ tanning bed viral video while shopping for hats in Aspen with her skin cancer survivor sister Khloe.

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    US House Committee says China delayed releasing COVID-19 information for weeks and lied about sharing it immediately

    Jan 19, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Nikki Haley calls Trump a LOSER as she highlights her rival’s previous loss of the House, Senate and presidency in 2024 after he called her ‘ineligible’

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Kim Kardashian ignores backlash over her ‘irresponsible’ tanning bed viral video while shopping for hats in Aspen with her skin cancer survivor sister Khloe.

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    US House Committee says China delayed releasing COVID-19 information for weeks and lied about sharing it immediately

    Jan 19, 2024
    News

    Meta is approaching a $1 trillion market cap after Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Jan 19, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy