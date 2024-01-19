Jerry Nadler: I Spoke With FBI About Roger Stone’s Alleged Threat

Erin Scott/Reuters

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Wednesday evening that he has spoken with both Capitol police and the FBI about death threats allegedly tossed his way by right-wing operative Roger Stone.

The longtime New York Democrat said he only found out about Stone’s reported assassination talk targeting both him and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) through news reports after it was first reported by Mediaite last week.

“It was a surprise to me,” Nadler told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday. “I just found out a few days ago … I saw it on Mediate.”

