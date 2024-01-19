Fri. Jan 19th, 2024

    Trump Team’s New Courtroom Argument: E. Jean Carroll Is Lucky He Defamed Her

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s ongoing rape defamation trial once again veered toward parody on Thursday, with defense lawyers pressing witnesses with questions that suggested the journalist he sexually assaulted and later relentlessly trashed might just be better off now that she’s more famous.

    “Your reputation, in many ways, is better today, Ms. Carroll?” defense attorney Alina Habba jabbed at the advice columnist.

    “No. My status was lowered. I’m partaking in this trial to bring my own reputation and status back,” E. Jean Carroll responded.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

