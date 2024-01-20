Geagea, UK Ambassador broach local, regional developments

NNA – Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday welcomed United Kingdom Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the embassy#39;s Second Secretary, Alice Moss, at the party#39;s headquarters in Maarab. The meeting reportedly focused on both local and regional developments.

Following the meeting, Geagea expressed his regret regarding the stance of the caretaker government, criticizing its failure to fulfill duties that would serve Lebanon and its people.nbsp;

The LF chief accused the government of handing over decision-making to ldquo;a specific grouprdquo;, allowing the country to become a battleground and a pawn in the volatile regional landscape.

Geagea further emphasized that the ongoing situation could have been avoided by electing a president, urging those obstructing the process to reconsider their stance based on genuine interests rather than flimsy justifications.

Geagea went on to underscore the inseparability of stability in the region from the resolution of the Palestinian issue, stating that it is high time to take firm positions accompanied by actions on a matter that has burdened the region, Lebanon, and Palestine for over 70 years.

Geagea concluded by expressing gratitude to the United Kingdom for supporting Lebanese military institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army, and expressed hope for the continuation of this support during these challenging times. He acknowledged the pivotal role the army plays in establishing stability, implementing international decisions, with Resolution 1701 at the forefront.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.