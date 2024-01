NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Friday breached the Lebanese airspace over Hermel city and villages in the Tyre district.nbsp;

Meanwhile, enemy airstrikes targeted Mount Blat between Marwahin and Ramyeh, while intermittent shelling hit the outskirts of Naqoura and Mount Labouneh.nbsp;

Additionally, three shells fall on the plain of Marjeyoun near the refinery station.

