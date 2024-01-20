Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Top Israeli War Official Says Netanyahu Is Lying on National TV

    Top Israeli War Official Says Netanyahu Is Lying on National TV

    Israeli war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot took direct aim at Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised interview late Thursday in which he accused the prime minister of not being honest about Israel’s wartime objectives in Gaza.

    Speaking with Israel’s Channel 12, Eisenkot addressed Netanyahu’s recent press conference, in which the prime minister publicly dismissed the U.S. push for a Palestinian state after the war is over—and reiterated his intentions to keep the war going until Israel achieves “complete victory” over Hamas.

    Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff whose son was killed fighting in Gaza last month, was asked during the interview whether he thought Israel’s top government officials were being honest about their war aims. He answered with a straightforward “No.”

