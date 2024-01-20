Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    MAGA Twitter Troll Drops Lawsuit Against Law Clerk That Trump Despises

    MAGA Twitter Troll Drops Lawsuit Against Law Clerk That Trump Despises

    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

    During Donald Trump’s New York bank fraud trial, the former president almost made it a sport to attack one of the court’s officers—the law clerk for the judge presiding over the case. Trump particularly complained that the law clerk had made political donations, arguing that such activity barred her from participating in his trial.

    As bad faith as that argument may be—court staff aren’t barred from making political donations—one Twitter troll took up Trump’s cause by suing a journalist and the clerk, garnering plenty of media coverage and furthering the narrative that the clerk’s behavior was in some way improper.

    But on Friday, this MAGA devotee quietly dropped the lawsuit, seemingly realizing that his case was doomed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

