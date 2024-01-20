The Traitors star Charlie dies in the final murder, but fans see a silver lining in no longer confusing her with her lookalike Evie: “At least now I can tell the difference!”

Traitors star Charlie was the latest Faithful to be ‘killed off’ on Friday night after viewers struggled to tell her apart from her lookalike Evie.

The 34-year-old head of mental health was savagely murdered by traitors Harry and Andrew in a shocking twist after Paul was banished from the Scottish castle.

However, fans found a silver lining after her elimination as they were grateful that she and veterinary nurse Evie, 29, will no longer be confused.

Viewers had struggled to tell the two blondes apart and compared them to twin sisters, with some even admitting they hadn’t realized the two were different people.

Using X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to his murder, fans joked: “Don’t worry Charlie, you’re not really gone.” You still live in Evie;

‘I don’t know the difference between Charlie and Evie. And I will never do it;’ ‘Thank God Charlie is out of her, now we don’t have to be confused between her and Evie’;

‘Does this mean Evie was also murdered?’ “At least now I can tell the difference between Charlie and Evie.”

Charlie was devastated to have been killed by the Traitors and appeared tearful as she shared her grief at not being able to say goodbye to her co-stars.

During the savage murders, the Faithful receive a letter informing them of their murder, while their fellow contestants learn the news when they don’t show up for breakfast.

During Thursday’s episode, viewers admitted they were shocked to discover that lookalikes Charlie and Evie are actually two different people.

Although one is from Bristol and the other from Inverness, fans of the popular show still couldn’t tell the difference between them and became convinced that they are sisters; After a twist, Ross and Diane revealed that they are mother and son.

Fans shared their confusion over the nicknamed doubles of X, formerly known as Twitter, as the show begins to close in on the traitors and their exciting finale.

Viewers wrote: ‘Diane and Ross getting away with being mother and son is nothing. Charlie and Evie get away with being the same person! #Traitors

‘Evie and charlie are literally #Traitor twins;’ ‘I’m ready for Charlie, Evie and Mollie to leave now because they’re adding nothing but confusion to who’s who #traitors;’

After Charlie’s elimination, fans took to social media to share funny memes about the resemblance between her and Evie and joked that they were glad they could finally tell them apart.

‘You mean to tell me that Evie and Charlie are TWO SEPARATE PEOPLE?’ ‘When is it revealed that Charlie and Evie are sisters? #Traitors.’

It comes after viewers rejoiced on Thursday night after ‘villain’ Paul was finally banished during a very exciting panel discussion.

Business manager Paul, 36, became famous on the show for his “Oscar-worthy” acting skills and for not being afraid to criticize his fellow contestants.

His actions divided viewers, many of whom were desperate for the Faithful to discover and banish him, while others praised him for providing entertainment.

However, his scheming finally came to an end in Thursday’s drama-filled episode after fellow traitor Harry unexpectedly turned on him.

Reacting to the shocking banishment, viewers were quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate that Paul’s “reign of terror” was finally over.

They wrote: ‘The largest roundtable ever held’; Paul is out! Everyone is very happy, I love it;’ ‘Paul, your reign of terror is over;’ ‘Bye Paul xoxo;’ “Darth Paul’s reign of terror over the galaxy is over.”

However, other viewers praised the ‘villain’ for providing quality ‘entertainment’ on the show and insisted he was perfect casting for the role of Traitor.

Paul, 36, became famous on the show for his “Oscar-worthy” acting skills and for not being afraid to criticize his fellow contestants, but was ultimately banished on Thursday.

Fans also rooted for Harry to win the show following his unexpected betrayal of Paul, as he manipulated the Faithful into banishing him from the Scottish castle.

One said: ‘You know what Paul, you deserve to take a bow. You played the villain with gusto and aplomb, gave us what we all wanted, and kept us entertained for weeks. Take a bow, Paul, and, as always, bring some bow-throwing gear.

Another wrote: ‘Paul has made excellent television as a traitor. I will miss it! We all love a good Panto villain.’

“Paul was a brilliant traitor and a great TV villain,” said a third, with another adding: “Paul.” A villain for all ages. What a time to be alive!

