Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Art Teacher Accused of Poisoning Husband’s Smoothie

    Jan 20, 2024
    Reuters

    An art teacher at a Christian school in Missouri was arrested this week after she allegedly tried to poison her husband’s smoothie with a potentially deadly plant.

    Sarah Elizabeth Scheffer was charged with attempted murder and armed criminal action after her husband captured video of her allegedly blending lily of the valley into his smoothie, according to a probable cause document. The plant can cause severe illness, heart problems, and even death if ingested.

    Jefferson City police said the man called on Tuesday to report that he had suffered from “unexplained illnesses” that he now believed were the result of an “intentional act of poisoning,” according to a statement from police Lt. David Williams.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

