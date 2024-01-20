Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Fox News’ New Comedy Shows Are Safe Spaces for Lame, Predictable Right-Wing Hack Humor

    Fox News' New Comedy Shows Are Safe Spaces for Lame, Predictable Right-Wing Hack Humor

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Fox Nation

    If the American right is to be believed, conservatives are the only people remaining in this gosh darn country who can take a joke.

    According to them, the biggest problem facing American culture today is an out-of-control left going around canceling people for telling the truth. As a result, comedians—whose job it is to tell the truth, in a way—live in a constant state of fear that if they say how they really feel, the woke mob will take their livelihood away.

    This does both a disservice to comedians themselves and to the American joke-liking public, who are being sold an inferior product thanks to a noisy spoilsport minority. (I’m sure there are some details I’m missing here, because “tiny majority of fragile weaklings is successfully oppressing America’s tough and manly patriotic majority” doesn’t totally make sense, but for the purposes of this exploration of conservative comedy, let’s say that it does.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

