Israeli aggression targets residential building in Damascus

NNA – Syrian news agencynbsp;SANAnbsp;reported on Saturday that Israeli aggression targeted a residential building in the al-Mazzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In turn,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent in Damascus said that the aggression led to the complete collapse of the building. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad#39;s representative in Syria, Ismail Al-Sindawi said, quot;All PIJ leaders in Damascus are fine, and the aggression has not affected any of the movement#39;s offices.quot;

Last month, Senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Seyyed Razinbsp;Mousavi was martyred in an Israeli airstrikenbsp;on Damascus on December 25, 2023.

The Iranian commander was martyred after the Israeli occupation launched three missiles at his location in the suburbs of Damascus. — Al Mayadeen English News

nbsp;

nbsp;

================