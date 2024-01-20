Sat. Jan 20th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israeli aggression targets residential building in Damascus

    By

    Jan 20, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Syrian news agencynbsp;SANAnbsp;reported on Saturday that Israeli aggression targeted a residential building in the al-Mazzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

    In turn,nbsp;Al Mayadeen#39;s correspondent in Damascus said that the aggression led to the complete collapse of the building. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

    Furthermore, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad#39;s representative in Syria, Ismail Al-Sindawi said, quot;All PIJ leaders in Damascus are fine, and the aggression has not affected any of the movement#39;s offices.quot;

    Last month, Senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Seyyed Razinbsp;Mousavi was martyred in an Israeli airstrikenbsp;on Damascus on December 25, 2023.

    The Iranian commander was martyred after the Israeli occupation launched three missiles at his location in the suburbs of Damascus. — Al Mayadeen English News

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discord over two-state solution opens rift between the US and Israel

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    More searches planned at Florida Air Force base where 121 possible black graves were found

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Christian Wilkins shows off his stunning makeover, after opening up about stepping out of his dad Richard’s shadow.

    Jan 20, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Discord over two-state solution opens rift between the US and Israel

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    More searches planned at Florida Air Force base where 121 possible black graves were found

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Christian Wilkins shows off his stunning makeover, after opening up about stepping out of his dad Richard’s shadow.

    Jan 20, 2024
    News

    Iran accuses Israel of killing a spy chief and 3 of its top Revolutionary Guards in Syria, escalating tensions in the region

    Jan 20, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy