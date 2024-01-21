Ioan Gruffudd is engaged! Actor, 50, pops the question to girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 31, after messy divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca are engaged, following the Welsh actor’s messy split from ex Alice Evans.

The actress, 31, took to Instagram as she shared a kiss with her new fiancé, 50, as she proudly showed off her stunning emerald ring for the camera.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021 after Ioan’s wife Alice Evans in March that year, beamed as they shared a sweet kiss.

Both were wrapped up warm as they captured the loving moment outside with Bianca writing: ‘The most precious thing that happened…’.

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the couple well with one writing: ‘So so happy for you!!! Your love is one for the ages.”

Ioan Gruffudd, 50, and girlfriend Bianca, 31, are engaged, following the Welsh actor’s messy split from ex Alice Evans

The actress took to Instagram as she shared a kiss with her new fiancé, 50, as she proudly showed off her stunning emerald ring for the camera

While another said: ‘Wow, congratulations to you both. Love your ring.”

Someone else said: ‘Wow!!! Many congratulations to both of you!!!’.

And: ‘Congratulations holy hell!’.

Last month, Bianca responded to speculation that she was pregnant after she stood out in a white illusion dress.

The actress took to Instagram again as she shared a radiant selfie in a beautiful white summer dress, with the caption that she was ‘living a happy life’.

However, Bianca later shared a comment in which she replied to another user, saying she had been ‘inundated’ with messages asking if she was expecting.

She noted that her white pinstripe dress “gave her bump that illusion” and clarified that she was not pregnant.

Bianca captioned her post: ‘Just a happy, happy-living girl.’

The couple have been dating since 2021, after Ioan welcomed wife Alice Evans in March that year

Alice and Ioan pictured together in 2018

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the couple well with one writing: ‘So so happy for you!!! Your love is one for all ages’

A fan then said: ‘I had a dream that you are pregnant and that you and Ioan have a beautiful little girl.’

Bianca then replied: ‘That’s a cute dream, I got absolutely crushed in my inbox this morning by people asking me if that’s me!

‘Apparently the lines on my dress give my stomach that illusion! It’s just the dress!’

The Daily Mail reported again last month that Alice is in dire financial straits – and has told friends she cannot pay her rent or afford food, and is considering taking a job at Starbucks.

Alice announced in January 2021 that Ioan was leaving her after twenty years of marriage and in October of that year he went public with Bianca.

It comes after Bianca hit back at speculation she is pregnant after she stood out in a white illusion dress

She shared a comment replying to another user saying she had been ‘inundated’ with messages asking if she was expecting

She has told friends that the money she got from the sale of the marital home, believed to be $100,000, is all gone, much of it to lawyers, and that she is now in financial crisis.

A friend said: ‘Alice is extremely upset and says she can’t afford the rent when it’s due later this month – at least not if they want to eat – and has just hit a financial low. She says she has nothing, not even health insurance.”

They continued: ‘She has been told to get a job, but she has not found any acting work and in any case she has to look after their school-age children.

“This week she talked about getting a job at Starbucks, but she thinks they might not want her because at 55 she’s probably too old for them. Also, her agent doesn’t want her to do it, in case it looks bad.”

The friend added: “She feels desperate and has no idea how to get along. She cried herself to sleep.’

The Daily Mail reported again last month that Alice is in financial difficulties – and has told friends she can’t pay her rent or afford food, and is considering taking a job at Starbucks

Alice announced in January 2021 that Ioan was leaving her after twenty years of marriage and in October that year he went public with Bianca (Ioan and Biance pictured in 2022)

She and Gruffudd eventually divorced in July this year, but custody, spousal support and child support are still to be settled and the next hearing in the case will take place in March next year.

The ex-couple share daughters Ella, 14, and Elsie, 10.

It comes amid news that the Fantastic Four is a star will reunite with his daughters at least once a week after claiming his ex-wife had kept the girls away from him for almost a year.

In new court filings obtained by DailyMail.com, a judge ordered Evans to take the girls to weekly “reunification therapy” sessions with their father.

And Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Josh Stinn also ruled that the feuding former couple could not trash or insult each other in front of their children during therapy sessions.

According to court papers, the two girls now use the surname Griffith, the Anglicized version of their Welsh father’s surname.

Gruffudd, who met Evans when they starred together in the 2000 Disney film 102 Dalmatians, filed for divorce in March 2021, shortly after the blonde actress claimed on social media that her husband of 14 years left her and their two daughters. .

Evans announced on Twitter in January 2021: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced that he will be leaving his family from next week.

‘Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We weren’t given a reason other than he “no longer loves me”. I’m very sorry.’

In June 2022, she launched a Go Fund Me page asking for $25,000 to try to pay her bills, saying, “I never thought in a million years I would be doing this.” But in August 2020, just as the pandemic was really taking hold, my whole world came crashing down.

‘Since that date, not only have I been struggling as a single mother with my babies, but I’ve also been trying to cover bills, food, and legal fees (ha! don’t even talk to me about legal fees), dwarfing all other expenses in my life traps. life and ended up emptying everything: savings, bills, retirement, everything.

‘Yesterday all my bills were gone and I couldn’t buy anything. The same day, my husband’s lawyer sent me a letter telling me to appear in court on August 2 to plead “my case” in the divorce. I currently have no lawyer and no money to pay for one.

“If I don’t come to court, I will be held in contempt, and I have no idea what will happen to me or my children at that point.”