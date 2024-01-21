Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Says Postpartum OCD Is a ‘Daily Battle’ in Her Brain: ‘A Lot of People Don’t Know What’s Happening to them’

<!–

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opened up about coping with her OCD and motherhood in a candid new interview.

The 38-year-old West Covina native explained that the conversation about being a mother and having “postpartum OCD is something that doesn’t get talked about.”

“It’s misdiagnosed,” he said. People. ‘Many people don’t know what’s wrong with them. And once I realized this, I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ Now it makes sense.”

The reality star has been open about her ‘scary’ journey with postpartum OCD following the birth of her daughter, Summer Moon, in April 2021.

Postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder occurs after childbirth and causes the sufferer to experience fears of contaminating the baby, dropping it, and “extreme feelings of not being a good mother or caregiver,” according to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAAA).

After having a brain scan, Shay explained that she is “taking a whole package of energy and brain supplements” to help with her “intrusive thoughts and how she feels in general.”

“But I mean, it’s, you know, a battle every day in my brain,” the TV personality revealed.

The mother of one continued, “I finally made an appointment with my doctor last week to take some kind of medication, because my anxiety, OCD, everything, I mean, has been bad since I had it.”

“I obviously had a very traumatic birth,” Shay added.

During a 2021 episode of his podcast, he told his followers that his “blood pressure went up a lot.”

“It was at the level of a stroke, at the level of a seizure,” recalled Shay, who suffered from undiagnosed preeclampsia.

After giving birth to her little girl, she said she was “blue” and “didn’t scream.”

“I’m terrified that I gave birth to a stillborn child,” Shay recalled.

The experience, in addition to suffering a miscarriage in 2020, also caused her post-traumatic stress disorder.

Before welcoming her little one, Shay had been open about her fertility issues, revealing in January 2019 that she had frozen some of her eggs after being told her ovarian reserve was very low for her age.

Shay is married to Brock Davies, whom she first met in September 2019 at a music festival in San Diego.

He proposed to her in July 2021, almost three months after the birth of their daughter.