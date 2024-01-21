Rahi calls on MPs to elect a president

NNA -nbsp;Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi pointed out that ldquo;opening the House of Representatives and electing a President of the Republic is the first duty imposed on the MPs,rdquo; considering that refraining from doing so as a betrayal against the people who elected you.

Al-Rahi added in his Sunday sermon, addressing the MPs: ldquo;Do your duty to elect a president until we emerge from the state of disintegration of state institutions, most notably your parliament, which has lost the right to legislate, and the government, which has lost its powers.rdquo;

He also said: ldquo;By returning to the constitution, the dispute will disappear, the boycott will end, and the threats at the expense of national partnership and equality will stop.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============= R.K