Perth entrepreneur builds a $1.3 million business at the age of 23 with her unique jewelry brand Eyes On You Co

A young businesswoman built her small jewelry business to generate six-figure sales in just three years.

Zahra Alhashimy, from Perth, started her accessories business Eyes on you Co while combining part-time work at David Jones with studying commerce at university.

The 23-year-old wanted to create a line of high-quality waterproof jewelry in sentimental styles that she designs herself.

Zahra started the company overnight with $2,000 from her savings and sold hundreds of units within three months thanks to her viral TikTok videos that attracted more and more buyers.

She told FEMAIL that Eyes On You Co has achieved $1.3 million in sales since launching in September 2020 and has become one of the largest homegrown jewelery brands in Western Australia.

“I feel so blessed that this is even my job because I can constantly express my art. “I had no idea it would take such an amazing turn,” she said.

Zahra knew it was a big hit when Eyes On You Co received hundreds of orders raising over $70,000 in just two days.

The business had been running “steadily” for months while posting about it on TikTok, when a video blew up and sparked the ire of a buyer, bringing in more than 700 orders.

“My family helped me pack until four in the morning. We stayed up packing orders and stuff. It was such a surreal moment,” she said.

The business grew exponentially from there and Zahra worked hard to keep things moving by setting up pop-up stalls in Perth that she would staff full-time.

“I started doing more pop-ups because I wanted to be more present with our customers and meet them,” she said.

“When we have pop-ups, it’s rare for someone to come and never hear of us.”

She then started traveling interstate to show off her beautiful jewelry, catching the attention of influencers and style enthusiasts across the country.

Zahra started Eyes on You Co after struggling to find high-quality, ‘meaningful’ jewelry that didn’t cost a lot of money.

‘I was as big a jewelry person as I still am. “I just love the process of waking up and putting on jewelry that matches my outfit,” she said.

“But I discovered there was a gap in finding meaningful jewelry with what I wanted on it. I wanted to wear something that reminds me of things I love or is sentimental, but without costing me thousands of dollars.”

The concept came to Zahra in the middle of the night and she immediately got to work making her dream a reality.

“I went to my mom at 2 a.m. and said I have an idea: I want to start an online business that focuses on meaningful jewelry that is also high quality and waterproof,” she said.

‘I literally started the company overnight. At 3am I started creating a website and looking up manufacturers and such, after my mother supported me.’

Zahra was studying commerce at university at the time. She ended up in the major after switching degrees “10 times” her freshman year.

“I found it very, very easy for me. I just understood the concept, but I just wanted to have something that I could use in my studies. Don’t just learn about marketing and understand it only on a superficial level,” she said.

She also had a job at David Jones and spent all her free time starting the company with her $2,000 savings.

Zahra launched Eyes on You Co in September 2020 when she was just 19 and she started posting about her journey and jewelry on TikTok and captured the attention of millions.

“It can turn out well even in bad situations, in ways we don’t expect. Our very first viral video got over 650,000 views, but went viral because of mean comments!” she said.

“While it hurt to see this, especially for something I had worked so hard to get started, the publicity from it quickly turned into sales from other viewers the video reached and the kindest responses followed shortly after.”

Just three months later, she was able to quit her job because the income from her side jobs could support her.

Zahra designs all the jewelry herself, with many styles incorporating the evil eye amulet as a tribute to her Iraqi heritage.

‘The evil eye is found in many cultures, not only in the Middle East, but also in Greek and Mexican cultures, and many more. If you go through any of my TikToks you can see people from every culture commenting, so it’s really nice that it connects us all,” she said.

“If you go to the Middle East, like Turkey, Iraq, where I’m from, Jordan, anywhere, you see that in every jewelry store. It is a Middle Eastern love amulet that people wear, whether for its meaning or simply because it is beautiful.”

Zahra expanded the business in September 2022 by offering permanent jewelery in temporary stalls in Perth shopping centers under the name Soldered On You.

‘It was actually our customers who really wanted that. We were getting messages asking, ‘Will you be able to make permanent jewelry?’” she said.

‘I was afraid to go into it because it is a high investment. The machine cost thousands, we had to learn something new and we only had one company doing it in Perth. I wasn’t sure how it would go, but I decided to just go for it.’

The sub-brand is one of Eyes On You Co’s most requested services.

‘We always have the permanent jewelry running and receive both bookings and walk-ins every day. You get people coming to get their third bracelet or ankle or buy gift cards,” Zahra said.

After running the business solo for three years, Zahra has now hired a team of seven employees so she can focus on the parts of the job she loves most.

‘Specifically this year is something I’m really looking forward to focusing on the creativity and freedom because we now have a good team. Last year I did all parts of the administration. It was just me.

‘Now that they can take over the other parts, I can put even more of my own effort and imagination into each piece.’

She is not deterred by slow periods and declining sales as they keep her motivated to come up with new ideas and ways to grow and improve the business.

“Every time I notice a drop in sales or engagement, it just gives me impetus to do things better or even bring in new ideas and things to pick up the thread, usually even stronger than before the decline occurred,” she said. .

“If drops weren’t happening, we might not even be thinking about those new concepts!”

This year, Zahra is also excited about setting up the first jewelery vending machine in Perth and plans to stock her jewelery in shops and boutiques across the country.

She said young Aussies who want to start their own business should dream and work to grow their brand without rushing or taking too many big risks.

“While every business owner dreams of the day they have their own warehouse, a large team and consistent sales, doing those things so early isn’t always the best option unless your business is ready for them,” she advised.

“Just three years later, I am prepared and ready to move my business into a warehouse and have a team to help me continue to grow my business.”