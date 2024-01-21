TRANSFER COLUMN: West Ham set to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface

West Ham are willing to break their transfer record to sign Víctor Bonifacet

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be interested in 25-year-old Teun Koopmeiners.

Football is changing… coaches can’t rely on their reputation. Just look at the Golden Generation. everything is beginning

With less than two weeks left until the January transfer window, clubs are beginning to scramble to secure their winter moves.

West Ham are said to be willing to break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface.

However, the Hammers will have to battle it out with Newcastle and Chelsea as both Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

However, West Ham manager Tim Steidten is confident they will be able to get the job done during the January transfer window, according to Sun.

Boniface has been a huge success in the Bundesliga after joining the club from Union Saint-Gilloise during the summer transfer window, scoring 10 goals for the German side.

Here, Mail Sport looks at Sunday’s biggest transfer stories.

Liverpool are said to be interested in Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, although they could face stiff competition for his signature.

According La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus and Newcastle are also interested in the 25-year-old midfielder.

It is not the first time that Koopmeiners, who has a contract with Atalanta until 2027, has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s team.

However, Atalanta has no intention of letting him go in January, and when he still has two and a half years left on his contract.

Additionally, Atalanta also have the option to extend that deal for a further year, meaning Liverpool would lose the 25-year-old.

Newcastle rejected Bayern Munich’s offer for Kieran Trippier and the loan of English striker Callum Wilson from Atlético de Madrid.

Casemiro could be headed for an exit as the club believes it is better to sell the midfielder given his age. In addition, Erik ten Hag is looking to acquire the services of forward Brian Brobbey.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is considering a move to Saudi Arabia and is said to be in talks with Al-Shabab to take over as their manager following his sacking by Roma. (sportitalia)

Matthijs de Ligt is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with Premier League giants Manchester United looking to get their hands on the Dutch defender. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have made an improved offer for Middlesborough striker Morgan Rogers after the Championship club rejected their first two proposals. (Sports by mail)

Additionally, Leicester City will step up their bid to sign midfielder Stefano Sensi from Inter Milan this week, with the 28-year-old costing around £1.75m. (Sport by mail).