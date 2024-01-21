A Russian plane crashes in northeastern Afghanistan

NNA – A Russian plane with six passengers on board crashed in a mountainous area in northeastern Afghanistan, according tonbsp;Agence France-Presse, citing Russian authorities who opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

A statement issued by the Russian air traffic control agency Rosaviatsia said: ldquo;On the night of Saturday, January 20… contact was lost with a Falcon 10 aircraft registered in the state registry of civil aircraft of the Russian Federation and its trace disappeared from surveillance screens… while it was… In Afghan airspace.quot;

The agency explained that quot;preliminary information indicates that there are six people on board, including four crew members and two passengers.quot;

The agency stated that this private twin-engine plane was ldquo;manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation in 1978. It is owned by an individual and the Athletic Group LLC.rdquo;

It revealed that the plane was conducting a flight for medical purposes between Gaya (India), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Zhukovsky (Russia), noting that ldquo;search operations are underway to find it.rdquo;

