Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy targets a Civil Defense Center in Kfar Kila

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement this evening, indicating thatnbsp;ldquo;as part of its aggressive and criminal policy that does not exclude medical and ambulance crews, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s warplane targeted the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Health Authority in the southern town of Kfar Kila, which led to the damage of the ambulances that have been working with high readiness since the first day of the aggression against Lebanon, to transport the injured as a result of the enemy#39;s attacks.quot;

    The statement added that this is the second targeting of the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Health Authority after the first targeting of its center in the town of Hanin which caused the fall of martyrs.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy