Israeli enemy targets a Civil Defense Center in Kfar Kila

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement this evening, indicating thatnbsp;ldquo;as part of its aggressive and criminal policy that does not exclude medical and ambulance crews, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s warplane targeted the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Health Authority in the southern town of Kfar Kila, which led to the damage of the ambulances that have been working with high readiness since the first day of the aggression against Lebanon, to transport the injured as a result of the enemy#39;s attacks.quot;

The statement added that this is the second targeting of the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Health Authority after the first targeting of its center in the town of Hanin which caused the fall of martyrs.

nbsp;

============