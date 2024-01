NNA – Speaker of the House,nbsp;Nabih Berri, received this evening atnbsp;Ain al-Tineh Palace former Progressive Socialist Party Chiefnbsp;Walid Jumblatt, in the presence of former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.

The general situationnbsp;in the country and the latest political and field developments topped their discussions, especially in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Southnbsp;Lebanon.

=========R.Sh.