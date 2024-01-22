This hidden gem with the whitest sand in the world is just a short drive from Sydney: ‘Heaven on Earth’

<!–

A pristine beach with one of Australia’s whitest sands, it attracts travelers from all over the country.

Hyams Beach, near Jervis Bay on the south coast of New South Wales, is a 2.5-hour drive from Sydney and is described by visitors as ‘heaven on earth’.

The coastal paradise has a vast coastline of squeaky sugar white sand and calm and vibrant turquoise waters.

The beautiful spot is perfect for those looking for a relaxing weekend getaway, a family getaway or an adventurous snorkeling adventure in the crystal clear sea.

The idyllic paradise is also on the edge of Booderee National Park, giving hikers and walkers plenty of nearby bushland to explore.

Pristine Hyams Beach turns heads as travelers flock to its vast coastline of squeaky sugar-white sand and calm and vibrant turquoise waters

Hyams Beach is located near Jervis Bay on the south coast of New South Wales, just a 2.5 hour drive from Sydney

Beachgoers should look out for migrating humpback whales, bottlenose dolphins and fur seals, and they may be lucky enough to share the coast with little penguins.

Hyams Beach is home to Australia’s whitest sand and ranked 10th on Enjoy Travel’s list of the 50 best beaches in the world in August last year.

The incredible beach has captured the attention of thousands of people on social media, making many dream of a seaside holiday.

“Five years ago I was on that Hyams beach, like heaven on earth…Australia has many beautiful places to enjoy,” one woman said.

Hyams Beach can be busy in the summer, but there is plenty of space on the extensive seafront so it doesn’t feel overcrowded

Beachgoers should look out for migrating humpback whales, bottlenose dolphins and fur seals and may be lucky enough to share the coast with little penguins

Parking is limited, so many chose to leave their cars on a nearby beach and stroll through White Sands. Walk past more gems of the Booderee National Park

‘This is a true paradise beach. It’s absolutely beautiful. It’s one of the best I’ve been to. Famous for having some of the ‘whitest’ sand in Australia/world? Not only is it white, it’s silky soft,” said a second.

‘A go-to spot in Jervis Bay, this is breathtaking, hard to describe as the Hyams experience has to be seen with your own eyes. White sand, blue ocean, easy swimming,” said a third.

Hyams Beach can be busy in the summer, but there is plenty of space on the extensive seafront so it doesn’t feel overcrowded.

Parking is limited, so many chose to leave their car on a nearby beach and stroll the White Sands Walk past even more of Booderee National Park’s gems.