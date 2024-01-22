Elle King criticized for ‘ruining’ Dolly Parton’s birthday celebration with ‘horrible, drunken and profane’ performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry

The 34-year-old singer performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Friday as part of a show honoring Dolly Parton on her 78th birthday.

King was seen slurring her words and saying the F-word several times during the set, before admitting on stage that she was “beaten up.”

“We deeply regret and apologize for the language used during the Opry’s second performance last night,” the venue said in an apology statement.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elle King caused quite a stir among fans at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday when she appeared “beaten up” during a performance.

The 34-year-old singer performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville as part of a show honoring Dolly Parton on her 78th birthday.

King was seen slurring her words and saying the F-word several times during the set, before admitting on stage that she was “beaten up.”

“We deeply regret and apologize for the language used during the Opry’s second performance last night,” the venue said in an apology statement.

King has yet to publicly address the incident either in a statement or through social media.

Elle King caused quite a stir among fans at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday when she appeared “beaten up” during a performance.

The 34-year-old singer performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville as part of a show honoring Dolly Parton on her 78th birthday. ‘You won’t get your money back. I’ll tell you one more thing: “Hello, my name is Elle King [and] “I’m fucking beaten,” she said on stage.

After a fan started yelling at her, King openly stated that she was drunk on stage, which did not sit well with fans.

‘You won’t get your money back. I’ll tell you one more thing: “Hello, my name is Elle King [and] “I’m fucking devastated,” she said on stage.

The Opry Goes Dolly show also featured Ashley Monroe, Tigirlily Gold and Dailey & Vincent, and fans criticized King on social media.

‘Elle King ruined the night with her horrible, drunken, profane performance. “Dolly Parton would have been mortified,” wrote one user on X.

“For our first time at The Opry, it was a shame we all had to witness that,” the user added.

“Elle King disrespected Ryman and Dolly Parton,” one TikTok user added on the social media platform.

While King has not addressed that performance, he has spoken about his drinking in the past, insisting that he can control it.

‘I really like to drink and sing. “I don’t want to get as drunk as I used to,” King said in a 2022 interview.

“It’s easier for me to say, ‘Yes, I want to drink and have fun and [then] go on stage.” I get nervous before going on stage, [so] I have a couple of drinks [first],’ she said.

‘Drinking makes me less nervous about hitting the notes when I sing. If I don’t do them, I don’t itch as much,’ he clarified.

King released her third album, Come Get Your Wife, in 2023 and it is unclear if she is working on new music at the moment.