Israeli enemy launches artillery strikes in southern border towns overnight

NNA – In a recent escalation of hostilities, the Israeli enemy initiated a series of direct heavy artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of several towns, including Naqoura, Wadi Hamoul, Alma Al Shaab, and the mountains of Labouneh and Al Alam southern Lebanonrsquo;s western sector. The shelling persisted into the night, extending to the perimeters of Ramieh, Rmeish, and Beit Lif after sunset.

Throughout the night and into the early morning, enemy reconnaissance drones patrolled intensively over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces continued to launch incendiary shells aimed at igniting the remaining trees in the vicinity of Naqoura and Alma Al Shaab.nbsp;

Additionally, illuminating bombs were dropped over border villages adjacent to the Blue Line during the night.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.