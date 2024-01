NNA – The Israeli enemy on Monday conducted an airstrike in southern Lebanonrsquo;s Al-Taybeh near a Civil Defense center.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the enemy#39;s artillery shelled the outskirts of the southern towns of Hula and Mays Al-Jabal, as well as Al-Aziah hill in Deir Mimas outskirts.nbsp;

=======R.H.