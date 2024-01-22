Did Nikki Haley Forget She’s Losing?

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

DERRY, New Hampshire—Before introducing Nikki Haley inside a middle school library on Sunday morning, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu hyped his pick for president as a street fighter.

“This is not child’s play,” Sununu told nearly 100 people waiting to hear Haley speak, two days before New Hampshire’s GOP primary election on Tuesday—a contest in which she has a shot to upset former President Donald Trump.

“This is where it happens,” Sununu continued. “This is where the contest really comes down to bare knuckles, on-the-ground politics, on-the-ground campaigning, spending the time with voters.”

