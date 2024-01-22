Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Did Nikki Haley Forget She’s Losing?

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , ,
    Did Nikki Haley Forget She’s Losing?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    DERRY, New Hampshire—Before introducing Nikki Haley inside a middle school library on Sunday morning, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu hyped his pick for president as a street fighter.

    “This is not child’s play,” Sununu told nearly 100 people waiting to hear Haley speak, two days before New Hampshire’s GOP primary election on Tuesday—a contest in which she has a shot to upset former President Donald Trump.

    “This is where it happens,” Sununu continued. “This is where the contest really comes down to bare knuckles, on-the-ground politics, on-the-ground campaigning, spending the time with voters.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fans salute shirtless Jason Kelce after adorable clip emerges of him picking up little girl to help show Taylor Swift her homemade sign at Chiefs-Bills game: ‘How can you not love him?’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Netflix releases teaser and release date for ‘Ripley’

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    TikTok salary data: How much employees in different jobs make, from data scientist to software engineer

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Philippines Prez Flies in the Face of Coldplay’s Eco Efforts by Taking Helicopter to Gig

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy