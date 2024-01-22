They Met on ‘Succession.’ Now They’re in ‘Job,’ New York’s Buzziest Play

Emilio Madrid

Job is one of those rare off-Broadway plays that became a thing—a rave-reviewed, buzzy thing—when it initially ran at SoHo Playhouse in September. Its makers attributed a lot of its startling success to this widely seen TikTok video—another full-hearted rave—by actor Connor Boyd, who posts as “MoschinoDorito” and who has 1.1 million followers. Notably young audiences, especially featuring those working in tech, flocked to see the intense 90-minute twisty thrill ride that is the encounter between therapist Loyd (Peter Friedman) and client Jane (Sydney Lemmon).

The magic of MoschinoDorito may strike again, as Boyd gave the play another rave recommendation, telling his TikTok followers they would suffer FOMO if they didn’t book to see Job for its second run at the Connelly Theater (now, to March 3).

The play begins as a therapy session but, as terrified therapist Loyd (Friedman, who played Logan Roy’s right-hand enforcer Frank Vernon in Succession) eventually tells client Jane (Lemmon, who also briefly had a role in Succession, as Kendall’s onetime paramour, Jennifer), it is actually a hostage situation. When Job opens, Jane is facing Loyd holding a gun, and he understandably seems freaked out.

Read more at The Daily Beast.