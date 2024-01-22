Defense Minister broaches developments with UN”s Wronecka

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Monday met at his office in Yarzeh, with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on the general situation in the country, especially the conditions of the military institution and developments on the southern Lebanese border.

Wronecka affirmed quot;the United Nations#39; continued commitment to assist Lebanon in all fields, especially supporting the Lebanese army and strengthening cooperation and coordination between army units and UNIFIL forces.quot;

Wronecka also briefed the Minister on the efforts made by the United Nations to reduce the escalation.

In turn, Minister Sleem highly appreciated the positions of the Secretary-General of the United Nations,nbsp;Antoacute;nio Guterres, regarding the conflict in the region and his efforts to reduce the escalation.

Sleem stressed, quot;The international community must strive to stop the conflict and bloodshed in Gaza and find a lasting and just solution in the region.quot;

nbsp;

=============== L.Y