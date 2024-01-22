Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz With Ben Shapiro After Antisemitism Row

Yoav Dudkevitch/European Jewish Association via Reuters

Elon Musk visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland on Monday weeks after the tech billionaire backed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on his X platform.

Musk was joined on his trip to the Nazi camp—where at least 1.1 million people were murdered during the Holocaust—by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, with the pair set to take part in a European Jewish Association (EJA) event discussing online antisemitism later on Monday.

Musk tentatively agreed to visit Auschwitz in September during a live discussion on X with EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, who invited the Tesla boss to “walk there, to feel it, to understand it,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

