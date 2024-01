Since the start of the year, Russia has been increasing its strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city. After almost two years of war, the city’s inhabitants have been adapting to their new way of life across all areas. School, for instance, has been held almost exclusively online as many buildings have been destroyed and are seen as potential targets, while in-person classes are now being held underground in the city’s metro stations. FRANCE 24’s Ukraine correspondent Gulliver Cragg reports.

