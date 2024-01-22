Woman Arrested With $2,500 of Stolen Stanley Quenchers in Car: Cops

Brian van der Brug/Getty

A northern California woman’s Stanley cup shopping spree ended in arrest over $2,500 worth of allegedly stolen merchandise.

According to police, the 23-year-old walked out of a store in Roseville near Sacramento pushing a shopping cart loaded down with Stanleys, the trendy stainless steel cups touted by influencers on social media. The woman allegedly ignored staff who tried to intervene and proceeded to stuff the Stanleys in her car, but was later apprehended in a traffic stop by responding officers.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

