Jennifer Hudson Reveals New Relationship With Common on Her Talk Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Bros.

On the latest episode of Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, which aired Monday, the host had a sit-down with none other than rapper and multi-hyphenate Common, who’s made a habit of accumulating awards of his own throughout his many years in entertainment. The two are dating, which Common announced and confirmed after a delightfully sly back and forth.

Hudson introduced Common with a rap of her own, which was both sweet and cringey, before the rapper hopped out dressed in yellow and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The pair talked about both being from the South Side of Chicago, and then got down to business.

“I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question,” Hudson said flirtatiously. “Are you dating anyone?”

