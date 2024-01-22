Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Jennifer Hudson Reveals New Relationship With Common on Her Talk Show

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , ,
    Jennifer Hudson Reveals New Relationship With Common on Her Talk Show

    The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Bros.

    On the latest episode of Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, which aired Monday, the host had a sit-down with none other than rapper and multi-hyphenate Common, who’s made a habit of accumulating awards of his own throughout his many years in entertainment. The two are dating, which Common announced and confirmed after a delightfully sly back and forth.

    Hudson introduced Common with a rap of her own, which was both sweet and cringey, before the rapper hopped out dressed in yellow and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The pair talked about both being from the South Side of Chicago, and then got down to business.

    “I’m a host, and so I have to ask you this question,” Hudson said flirtatiously. “Are you dating anyone?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Musk visits Auschwitz-Birkenau, claims less anti-Semitism on X than other apps

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Paramedics in Hawaii save a girl who was born on the street and dragged by her umbilical cord along the sidewalk by her homeless, drug-addicted mother

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Anthea Turner offers fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, following two failed marriages.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Musk visits Auschwitz-Birkenau, claims less anti-Semitism on X than other apps

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Paramedics in Hawaii save a girl who was born on the street and dragged by her umbilical cord along the sidewalk by her homeless, drug-addicted mother

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Anthea Turner offers fans advice on how to survive divorce in her new book, following two failed marriages.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Morgan Stanley warns EV momentum is ‘stalling’ — and lists 7 reasons Tesla should be worried

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy