Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Illinois Cops Launch ‘Full-Court Press’ Manhunt After 8 People Found Dead

    Police in Joliet, Illinois warned locals to remain vigilant on Monday evening as night fell and officers continued hunting for an “armed and dangerous” man believed to have been involved with at least eight shooting deaths in the previous 48 hours.

    That included seven people found dead with gunshot wounds in two homes on the same block in Joliet, police said at a press conference. They confirmed that the victims—five found in one home, and two in the other across the street—were members of the same family.

    The suspect, Romeo Nance, 23, is believed to have “known” the seven victims, but further details on his relationship to the family were not immediately shared. Nance had been out on bond for another incident last year in which he shot “at a woman,” police said. He remained at large on Monday night, with police pulling “a full-court press” to find him, they added.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

