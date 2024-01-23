Chanting Nazis Project Swastika Onto Wisconsin University’s Dorm

Facebook

A giant red swastika was projected on the outside wall of a campus dorm at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Sunday evening, hours before the start of the spring semester, according to school officials and video posted to social media.

The swastika was projected by a group of four people chanting what Chancellor Corey King called “racist remarks” in a statement to the campus community. The group were also lighting what appeared to be road flares, according to King.

Footage of the incident that circulated on social media shows four people decked out in red and black, filming each other as they yell about “white men” and blood: “We are everywhere. There will be blood, blood, blood.” The group also projected slogans like “Tread or Die” and “Blood Tribe” on the dorm wall, according to WISN.

