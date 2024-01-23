Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Jesse Watters: My Uncle Is Part of Biden New Hampshire Write-In Effort

    On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, for which President Joe Biden declined to put his name on the ballot, Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers that a write-in campaign pushed by Biden’s supporters is being led in part by his uncle, a state senator.

    “In the interest of full transparency,” the co-host of The Five said Monday while in the Granite state, “my uncle is in charge of the ‘write-in for Biden’ campaign here in New Hampshire.”

    “He is a Democrat—you guessed it—state senator here,” Watters continued.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

