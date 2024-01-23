Kew, Victoria: Man is found dead in one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs

<!–

A man has died after being found with serious injuries in one of the country’s most affluent suburbs.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene of A’Beckett Street in Kew, Melbourne, after a man was found in a critical condition at 10am on Tuesday.

The man, who has yet to be formally identified, died at the scene after emergency services arrived.

Police have taken another 56-year-old Kew man into custody hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second man is currently under police guard.

The detectives assume that the men knew each other.

More to come.