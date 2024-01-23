Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Kew, Victoria: Man is found dead in one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs

    Jan 23, 2024
    Kew, Victoria: Man is found dead in one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs

    By Zak Wheeler for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 10:30 PM EST, January 22, 2024 | Updated: 11:05 PM EST, January 22, 2024

    A man has died after being found with serious injuries in one of the country’s most affluent suburbs.

    Homicide detectives are now at the scene of A’Beckett Street in Kew, Melbourne, after a man was found in a critical condition at 10am on Tuesday.

    The man, who has yet to be formally identified, died at the scene after emergency services arrived.

    Homicide detectives are now at the scene of A’Beckett Street in Kew, Melbourne, after a man was found in a critical condition at 10am on Tuesday

    Emergency services attempted to treat the man, but he died at the scene

    Police took another 56-year-old Kew man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently under police guard as detectives continue their investigation

    Police have taken another 56-year-old Kew man into custody hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The second man is currently under police guard.

    The detectives assume that the men knew each other.

    More to come.

