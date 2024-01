NN A-nbsp;Nabatieh – At approximately 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid targeting the southern Lebanese town of Al-Jumaijmeh in the Bint Jbeil district, our correspiondnet reporetd on Tuesday.

The enemy warplanesnbsp;firednbsp;two missiles at the targeted area.

================= L.Y