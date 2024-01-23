Lebanese Association for Taxpayers’ Rights (ALDIC) presents its report on “Public Finance Management in Lebanon” to MP Gemayel

NNA – The Lebanese Association for Taxpayersrsquo; Rights (ALDIC) met with the Head of Al Kataeb party and Kataeb Parliamentary Bloc, MP Samy Gemayel, in his office, in Bekfaya.nbsp;

ALDIC delegation presented to MP Gemayel its 2023 report, prepared in collaboration with the quot;Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftungrdquo; foundation and ldquo;The Policy Initiativerdquo;, and which assesses the public financial management in Lebanon. The delegation briefed him on the main details of the report, and tackled the laws that could facilitate the implementation of the anticipated reforms.

The meeting was attended by ALDIC board members Mr. Jean Tawile and Mr. Nadim Daher, as well as ALDIC coordinator in Bina project, Ms. Racha Saadeh Chehab, who were received by MP Gemayel in the presence of Mr. Patrick Risha, head of media affairs, and Ms. Lara Saadeh, head of legislative affairs within the Kataeb party.

MP Gemayel affirmed alignment of most of ALDIC#39;s ideas with his partyrsquo;s demands and financial policy, emphasizing Kataeb bloc#39;s advocacy for structural reforms and managing the public financial management problems. He also expressed readiness for collaboration with ALDIC, other parliamentary blocs, and representatives of the civil society, in order to find solutions and reach the long awaited reforms.

From its end, ALDIC delegation stressed on transparent and proper public fund management#39;s urgency, a vital necessity for Lebanon particularly in view of lack of transparency and accountability, in addition to the overwhelming crisis.

This visit marks the start of a series of meetings by ALDIC with parliamentary bloc representatives to introduce the 2023 report on public financial management. Coordination with all stakeholders is underway to reach effective solutions. These meetings are part of the quot;Binarsquo;quot; initiative financed by the European Union, aiming to legislate the necessary laws in compliance with the principles of public financial management.

