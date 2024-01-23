Health Ministry publishes cumulative report on health emergencies

NNA – Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for January 23, 2024, indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to Januarynbsp;22, 2024, the number of casualties has reached 686, 132 inpatients, and 151 for all deaths.rdquo;

It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;4 casualties and 0 deaths.rdquo;

The report added that ldquo;92% of cases were male, 96% Lebanese, 62% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 43%, blast 34%, and chemical exposure 18 %.quot;

nbsp;

=============