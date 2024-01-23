Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Health Ministry publishes cumulative report on health emergencies

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for January 23, 2024, indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to Januarynbsp;22, 2024, the number of casualties has reached 686, 132 inpatients, and 151 for all deaths.rdquo;

    It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;4 casualties and 0 deaths.rdquo;

    The report added that ldquo;92% of cases were male, 96% Lebanese, 62% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 43%, blast 34%, and chemical exposure 18 %.quot;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘90% have lost their jobs’: War plunges West Bank construction workers into poverty

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Post Office: I was just doing my job, says investigator

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    ‘90% have lost their jobs’: War plunges West Bank construction workers into poverty

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Post Office: I was just doing my job, says investigator

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kimbal Musk ‘felt the voice of God’ twice in his life: during a near-death experience and when taking ayahuasca

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy